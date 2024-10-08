Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army [Image 3 of 7]

    Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    SSG Cordova with his cat, Rina, in March 2022. In his culture, family isn’t just about people—it includes every member, even the furry ones. Rina is a part of the family too.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 23:42
    Photo ID: 8689009
    VIRIN: 241010-A-FN691-7772
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 547.43 KB
    Location: US
    This work, Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army

    #HispanicHeritageMonth #10thsupportgroup #diversity

