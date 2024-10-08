Celebrating his sister Cici’s graduation in 2014 with the whole family. In the photo are SSG Cordova, his mom, and three sisters. Family achievements are a key part of his heritage, and they always show up to support one another.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 23:42
|Photo ID:
|8689008
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-FN691-2697
|Resolution:
|960x634
|Size:
|124.71 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army
No keywords found.