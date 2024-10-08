Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Honoring a legacy of service! This photo showcases SSG Marcos Cordova alongside many of his relatives who have proudly served in the military across generations. It’s a powerful reminder that service runs deep in his family, and that sense of duty and sacrifice is carried forward by each new member who puts on the uniform. Family, heritage, and the call to serve—this is what it’s all about.