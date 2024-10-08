Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army [Image 1 of 7]

    Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    Honoring a legacy of service! This photo showcases SSG Marcos Cordova alongside many of his relatives who have proudly served in the military across generations. It’s a powerful reminder that service runs deep in his family, and that sense of duty and sacrifice is carried forward by each new member who puts on the uniform. Family, heritage, and the call to serve—this is what it’s all about.

    Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army

    #HispanicHeritageMonth #10thsupportgroup #diversity

