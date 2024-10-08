Junior Leaders Course (JLC): Empowering the next generation of enlisted leaders from within the organization’s ranks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants in the District of Columbia Army National Guard’s Junior Leaders Course participate in a field training exercise (FTX) at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, on Sept. 25, 2024. This was the DCARNG’s second Junior Leaders Course and was established to grow and empower the DCANG’s next generation of enlisted leaders from within the organization’s ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)