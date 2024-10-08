Junior Leaders Course (JLC): Empowering the next generation of enlisted leaders from within the organization’s ranks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants in the District of Columbia Army National Guard’s Pre-Command Course engage in briefings at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, on Sept. 25, 2024. This was the DCARNG’s second Pre-Command Course designed to foster a shared understanding of policies and programs, and the expectations of strategic leadership for command teams at the tactical/operational levels. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)