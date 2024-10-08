Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior Leaders Course (JLC): Empowering the next generation of enlisted leaders from within the organization's ranks

    Junior Leaders Course (JLC): Empowering the next generation of enlisted leaders from within the organization’s ranks

    CAMP DAWSON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Participants in the District of Columbia Army National Guard’s Pre-Command Course engage in briefings at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, on Sept. 25, 2024. This was the DCARNG’s second Pre-Command Course designed to foster a shared understanding of policies and programs, and the expectations of strategic leadership for command teams at the tactical/operational levels. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Junior Leaders Course (JLC): Empowering the next generation of enlisted leaders from within the organization&rsquo;s ranks

    Camp Dawson
    Pre-Command Course
    Junior Leaders Course
    Land Component Command
    D.C. National Guard
    DCARNG

