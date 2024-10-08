Mustang of the Week: SrA Erykah Moorer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erykah Moorer, 25th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager, records information on a log at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 9, 2024. As a SARM, her job is to look over the aircrew’s training records and ensure they are “green” in all areas, effectively preventing possible mishaps while flying. Moorer was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her hard work and dedication to Team Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)