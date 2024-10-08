Mustang of the Week: SrA Erykah Moorer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erykah Moorer, 25th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager, poses for a photo in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 9, 2024. Moorer was recognized as Osan’s Mustang of the Week for her hard work and dedication to the 25th FS. Her role as a SARM is vital to making sure all 25th FS aircrew are fully trained and prepared to defend the peninsula safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)