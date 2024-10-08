Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: SrA Erykah Moorer [Image 1 of 2]

    Mustang of the Week: SrA Erykah Moorer

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erykah Moorer, 25th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager, poses for a photo in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 9, 2024. Moorer was recognized as Osan’s Mustang of the Week for her hard work and dedication to the 25th FS. Her role as a SARM is vital to making sure all 25th FS aircrew are fully trained and prepared to defend the peninsula safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

