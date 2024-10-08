Mustang of the Week: SrA Erykah Moorer

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erykah Moorer, 25th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erykah Moorer, 25th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager, records information on a log at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 9, 2024. As a SARM, her job is to look over the aircrew’s training records and ensure they are “green” in all areas, effectively preventing possible mishaps while flying. Moorer was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her hard work and dedication to Team Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erykah Moorer, 25th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 7, 2024.



Since her arrival almost a year ago, she has been a significant part of getting countless A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots in the air and defending the ROK peninsula. As a SARM, her job is to look over the aircrew’s training records and ensure they are “green” in all areas, effectively preventing possible mishaps while flying.



After an initial hesitancy to move to the ROK, she has fully enjoyed her time here at Osan and encourages future airmen not to judge the assignment too quickly.



“Don’t think too hard,” said Moorer. “Take the opportunity and try your best to have an open mind because you just never know until you actually try.”



When asked about her favorite aspect of being a SARM, Moorer excitedly shared that she gets to connect with cool and interesting people from all walks of life. Instead of impatiently waiting for the end of her shift, she looks forward to coming into work everyday.



“My favorite part about being at Osan has been my office,” explained Moorer. “I really like the people I'm surrounded with. They make my job way better than expected and I'm excited to be working with them.”



Erykah began her Air Force career in Maryland at the advice of her mother. Years later, she continues serving to support her daughter and help provide her family a stable life. Although assignments like Osan require time away from her daughter, she is thankful for the time she’s had in Korea and is excited to move on to her next base with her family.



“I feel like I’m lucky to get this chance to be at Osan,” she reflected. “I think it was the right place at the right time for me.”



Congratulations to Moorer on your Mustang of the Week recognition!