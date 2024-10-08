Samurai 24.2 COC MOUT Defense Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dawson Carlson holds security with an M4 carbine during Exercise Samurai 24.2 at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Oct. 3, 2024. This exercise develops small unit leadership and tactics used in warfighting by putting Marines in stressful situations where decision making and cohesion are key. Carlson is a motor vehicle operator with 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)