Samurai 24.2 COC MOUT Defense Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines engage targets during Exercise Samurai 24.2 at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Oct. 3, 2024. This exercise develops small unit leadership and tactics used in warfighting by putting Marines in stressful situations where decision making and cohesion are key. These Marines are with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)