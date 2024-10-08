Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Samurai 24.2 COC MOUT Defense Day 2 [Image 5 of 7]

    Samurai 24.2 COC MOUT Defense Day 2

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kiet Vu holds security with an M4 Carbine during Exercise Samurai 24.2 at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Oct. 3, 2024. This exercise develops small unit leadership and tactics used in warfighting by putting Marines in stressful situations where decision making and cohesion are key. Vu is a supply chain and material management specialist with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 20:50
    Photo ID: 8688837
    VIRIN: 241003-M-EC903-1072
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 17.3 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Samurai 24.2 COC MOUT Defense Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

