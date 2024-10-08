India hosts Australia, Japan and U.S. forces in Exercise Malabar 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (Oct. 9, 2024) – Indian Navy Vice Adm. Rajesh Pendharkar (center right), flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command, speaks alongside senior leaders from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Royal Australian Navy and U.S. Navy during the opening ceremony for Exercise Malabar 2024 on board Indian Navy Submarine Base Virbahu in Visakhapatnam, India, Oct. 9, 2024. Malabar 24 is a combined field training exercise with the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, JMSDF and U.S. Navy participants. The exercise is designed to support achievement of strategic objectives by strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and promoting interoperability in the conduct of complex warfighting operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)