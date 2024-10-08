India hosts Australia, Japan and U.S. forces in Exercise Malabar 2024

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    VISAKHAPATNAM, India (Oct. 9, 2024) – U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler (center), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks alongside Royal Australian Navy Rear Adm. Chris Smith (left), commander, Royal Australian Navy Fleet, and Indian Navy Vice Adm. Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command, during the opening ceremony for Exercise Malabar 2024 on board Indian Navy Submarine Base Virbahu in Visakhapatnam, India, Oct. 9, 2024. Malabar 24 is a combined field training exercise with the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy participants. The exercise is designed to support achievement of strategic objectives by strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and promoting interoperability in the conduct of complex warfighting operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    7th Fleet
    DESRON 15
    Pacific Fleet
    Malabar
    Dewey
    Malabar 2024

