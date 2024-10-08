India hosts Australia, Japan and U.S. forces in Exercise Malabar 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (Oct. 9, 2024) – U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler (right), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Indian Navy Vice Adm. Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command, during Exercise Malabar 2024 on board Indian Navy Submarine Base Virbahu in Visakhapatnam, India, Oct. 9, 2024. Malabar 24 is a combined field training exercise with the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy participants. The exercise is designed to support achievement of strategic objectives by strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and promoting interoperability in the conduct of complex warfighting operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)