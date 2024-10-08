A new generation of Army leaders from Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members, Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Cadre, and members of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) community gathered at the campus' athletic complex to witness the commissioning ceremony of cadets Carolina Rodriguez, Charybelle Torres, and Melany Nazario as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army, Oct. 4.