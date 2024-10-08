A new generation of Army leaders from Puerto Rico

Courtesy Photo | Family members, Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Cadre, and members of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Family members, Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Cadre, and members of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) community gathered at the campus' athletic complex to witness the commissioning ceremony of cadets Carolina Rodriguez, Charybelle Torres, and Melany Nazario as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army, Oct. 4. see less | View Image Page

PONCE, PUERTO RICO-Family members, Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Cadre, and members of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) community gathered at the campus' athletic complex to witness the commissioning ceremony of cadets Carolina Rodriguez, Charybelle Torres, and Melany Nazario as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army, Oct. 4.



The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Col. Phillip Vaughn, Professor of Military Science, ROTC UPR Mayaguez.



"This is not the end but the beginning of your career. Remember that as you continue to grow as a leader. Most likely, you will encounter obstacles and setbacks along the way. We believe you have what it takes to overcome anything and become even better leaders and strongest individuals," said Vaughn.



During the ceremony, Maj. Jose Ortiz Ramirez, a Puerto Rico National Guard officer, urged the new lieutenants to inspire their teams.



"When you arrive at your units, you must earn your team's respect and trust and always listen to your noncommissioned officers. Even though you outrank them, they have been there for a long time and deserve that respect. Always be a leader," said Ortiz Ramirez.



All three new lieutenants will be serving in Active Duty. Rodriguez and Torres will attend the 16-week Transportation Branch Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Gregg-Adams, VA, and Nazario will attend the 19-week Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Moore, GA.



With over 300 cadets, the University of Puerto Rico Mayaguez ROTC Battalion consists of six different companies located through the north and southwest side of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The University of Puerto Rico Rio Piedras ROTC Battalion covers the rest of the island.



Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, continuously supports both ROTC battalions on the island by offering readiness-enabling facilities that sustain the development of new Army leaders across the region.



For more information about the Army ROTC in Puerto Rico, visit https://www.uprm.edu/army/or contact (787)-502-4988.