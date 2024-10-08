Family members, Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Cadre, and members of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) community gathered at the campus' athletic complex to witness the commissioning ceremony of cadets Carolina Rodriguez, Charybelle Torres, and Melany Nazario as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army, Oct. 4.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8688407
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-cc868-1002
|Resolution:
|1440x1440
|Size:
|320.49 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A new generation of Army leaders from Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A new generation of Army leaders from Puerto Rico
No keywords found.