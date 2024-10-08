Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A new generation of Army leaders from Puerto Rico [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A new generation of Army leaders from Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    10.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Family members, Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Cadre, and members of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) community gathered at the campus' athletic complex to witness the commissioning ceremony of cadets Carolina Rodriguez, Charybelle Torres, and Melany Nazario as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army, Oct. 4.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:22
    Photo ID: 8688407
    VIRIN: 241004-A-cc868-1002
    Resolution: 1440x1440
    Size: 320.49 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A new generation of Army leaders from Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A new generation of Army leaders from Puerto Rico
    A new generation of Army leaders from Puerto Rico
    A new generation of Army leaders from Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A new generation of Army leaders from Puerto Rico

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download