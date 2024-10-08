DAFBOT seeks to free humans from repetitive tasks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants in the Department of the Air Force Bot Operations Team roadshow event in Midwest City, Oklahoma, pose for a group photo Sept. 13, 2024. Members from across Tinker Air Force Base gathered at Rose State College to learn the ins and outs of automation and how it can improve efficiency in their daily work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)