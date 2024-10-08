Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAFBOT seeks to free humans from repetitive tasks

    DAFBOT seeks to free humans from repetitive tasks

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Participants in the Department of the Air Force Bot Operations Team roadshow event in Midwest City, Oklahoma, pose for a group photo Sept. 13, 2024. Members from across Tinker Air Force Base gathered at Rose State College to learn the ins and outs of automation and how it can improve efficiency in their daily work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

    This work, DAFBOT seeks to free humans from repetitive tasks [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

