Participants in the Department of the Air Force Bot Operations Team roadshow event in Midwest City, Oklahoma, pose for a group photo Sept. 13, 2024. Members from across Tinker Air Force Base gathered at Rose State College to learn the ins and outs of automation and how it can improve efficiency in their daily work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 12:05
|Photo ID:
|8687698
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-HI919-1001
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|28.4 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DAFBOT seeks to free humans from repetitive tasks [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DAFBOT seeks to free humans from repetitive tasks
Tinker Air Force Base