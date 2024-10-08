DAFBOT seeks to free humans from repetitive tasks

Photo By Paul Shirk | Participants in the Department of the Air Force Bot Operations Team roadshow event in...... read more read more Photo By Paul Shirk | Participants in the Department of the Air Force Bot Operations Team roadshow event in Midwest City, Oklahoma, pose for a group photo Sept. 13, 2024. Members from across Tinker Air Force Base gathered at Rose State College to learn the ins and outs of automation and how it can improve efficiency in their daily work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk) see less | View Image Page

Members from across Tinker Air Force Base gathered at Rose State College to learn the ins and outs of automation and how it can improve efficiency in their daily work.



The Department of the Air Force Bot Operations Team, known as DAFBOT, held a weeklong event Sept. 10-13, providing exposure to Robotic Process Automation, known as RPA.



“Our objective is to empower average computer users to leverage automation, thereby reducing time spent on repetitive tasks and fostering a culture of innovation and efficiency within our organization,” said Mark Jensen, 72nd Communications Directorate chief technology officer. “I am thrilled to announce the active participation of 57 students from across Team Tinker, making this one of the largest DAFBOT events to date.”



Jensen added that he organized the DAFBOT visit in support of the 72nd Air Base Wing’s Strategic Line of Effort to foster innovation and aid in its transition to a Digital Air Base Wing.



Bots are used to automate repetitive, rule-based processes usually performed by a person. This may be entering data into a form, saving a file, or preparing a weekly email by pulling information from several different applications and submitting a writeup. Bots complete tasks quickly and accurately, are efficient, reduce errors, can be shared between users, save money and time, and are quick to be deployed.



The time savings generated by introducing automation into day-to-day operations frees Airmen, both military and civilian, to focus their attention on other tasks while reducing busywork.



Roadshow participants were introduced to robotic process automation and guided through bot building. Through breakout sessions and one-on-ones with RPA experts, the participants created bot prototypes that can be taken back to their jobs for immediate implementation.



Service members wishing to try RPA in their own work centers don’t have to wait for a roadshow event. The DAFBOT website, https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/DAFBOT (CAC Required) provides visitors with an RPA Starter Course and other resources.



Additionally, the Air Force Sustainment Center will be holding its Bot Rodeo Nov. 12. The Rodeo will feature informational presentations from DAFBOT and UiPath Teams and a live bot build competition. To register as a competitor or attendee, visit https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/aEvWRar3yu