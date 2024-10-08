Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Ryan Richardson, the 124th Fighter Wing deputy commander, speaks to members of the Northwest Chapter American Association of Airport Executives, during a tour at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Oct. 8, 2024. During the tour NWAAAE members learned about the Idaho Air National Guard and it’s more than 75-year relationship with the Boise Airport. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)