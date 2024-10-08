Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Col. Ryan Richardson, the 124th Fighter Wing deputy commander, speaks to members of the Northwest Chapter American Association of Airport Executives, during a tour at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Oct. 8, 2024. During the tour NWAAAE members learned about the Idaho Air National Guard and it’s more than 75-year relationship with the Boise Airport. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 11:52
    Photo ID: 8687682
    VIRIN: 241008-Z-IM874-1007
    Resolution: 6331x3561
    Size: 12.48 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard
    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard
    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard
    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    COMREL
    Idaho Air National Guard
    NWAAAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download