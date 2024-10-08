Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Northwest Chapter American Association of Airport Executives, tour an Idaho Air National Guard aircraft maintenance hangar on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Oct. 8, 2024. The IDANG has flown 10 airframes since its inception and the more than 75-year relationship with the Boise Airport has been a key to ensuring their combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)