Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Northwest Chapter American Association of Airport Executives, tour an Idaho Air National Guard aircraft maintenance hangar on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Oct. 8, 2024. The IDANG has flown 10 airframes since its inception and the more than 75-year relationship with the Boise Airport has been a key to ensuring their combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 11:52
    Photo ID: 8687681
    VIRIN: 241008-Z-IM874-1013
    Resolution: 5931x3336
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard
    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard
    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard
    Airport executives tour Idaho Air National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    COMREL
    Idaho Air National Guard
    NWAAAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download