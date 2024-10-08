Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Col. Richard Hunt, wing commander, 175th Wing, addresses the audience at the 175th Operations Group change of command ceremony, October 5, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Hunt described the hard work and dedication that both Col Paul Kanning and Lt. Col. Chris Palmer brought forth during their time in service leading up to the change of command from Kanning to Palmer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)