Family, friends, and members of the Maryland Air National Guard listen to Maryland Air National Guard Col. Richard Hunt, wing commander, 175th Wing, addresses the crowd during the 175th Operations Group change of command ceremony, October 5, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Attendants listened in appreciation of the honorees during the transfer of command from Col. Paul Kanning to Lt. Col. Chris Palmer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)