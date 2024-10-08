Family, friends, and members of the Maryland Air National Guard listen to Maryland Air National Guard Col. Richard Hunt, wing commander, 175th Wing, addresses the crowd during the 175th Operations Group change of command ceremony, October 5, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Attendants listened in appreciation of the honorees during the transfer of command from Col. Paul Kanning to Lt. Col. Chris Palmer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 08:57
|Photo ID:
|8687282
|VIRIN:
|241005-Z-UO452-1025
|Resolution:
|5653x3761
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 175th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.