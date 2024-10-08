Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    175th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    175th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Family, friends, and members of the Maryland Air National Guard listen to Maryland Air National Guard Col. Richard Hunt, wing commander, 175th Wing, addresses the crowd during the 175th Operations Group change of command ceremony, October 5, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Attendants listened in appreciation of the honorees during the transfer of command from Col. Paul Kanning to Lt. Col. Chris Palmer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 08:57
    Photo ID: 8687282
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-UO452-1025
    Resolution: 5653x3761
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    175th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony
    175th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony
    175th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony
    175th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download