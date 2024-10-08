Maryland Air National Guard Col. Richard Hunt, wing commander, 175th Wing, and Lt. Col. Chris Palmer, the new commander of the 175th Operations Group, pass the guidon during the 175th Operations Group change of command ceremony, October 5, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Hunt recognized Palmer's hard work and dedication during his time in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 08:57
|Photo ID:
|8687281
|VIRIN:
|241005-Z-UO452-1097
|Resolution:
|3479x2315
|Size:
|635.08 KB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 175th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.