Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Col. Richard Hunt, wing commander, 175th Wing, and Lt. Col. Chris Palmer, the new commander of the 175th Operations Group, pass the guidon during the 175th Operations Group change of command ceremony, October 5, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Hunt recognized Palmer's hard work and dedication during his time in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)