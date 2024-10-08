Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    175th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Col. Richard Hunt, wing commander, 175th Wing, and Lt. Col. Chris Palmer, the new commander of the 175th Operations Group, pass the guidon during the 175th Operations Group change of command ceremony, October 5, 2024, at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Maryland. Hunt recognized Palmer's hard work and dedication during his time in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 08:57
    Photo ID: 8687281
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-UO452-1097
    Resolution: 3479x2315
    Size: 635.08 KB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
