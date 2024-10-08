USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) returns to homeport Naval Base San Diego Oct. 8, 2024. Comstock, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, promoted regional stability and security, deterred aggression, and protected the free flow of commerce throughout its deployment. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)