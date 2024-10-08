Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Sailor Christian Najarro’s family welcomes him home as the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) returns to homeport Naval Base San Diego Oct. 8, 2024. Comstock, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, promoted regional stability and security, deterred aggression, and protected the free flow of commerce throughout its deployment. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 22:16
    Photo ID: 8686663
    VIRIN: 241008-N-KL617-1131
    Resolution: 5160x3440
    Size: 997.62 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment
    USS Comstock Returns Home After Successful Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    patrol
    amphibious
    surface warfare
    CPR 3
    pacific fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download