Hurricane Milton Response 24

Jake Edwards, a liaison officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, is one of the many USACE volunteers working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Helene. 208 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected areas. Additionally, 65 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 218 contractor personnel deployed.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 22:08
|Photo ID:
|8686651
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-AZ289-9158
|Resolution:
|4500x3028
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
