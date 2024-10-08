Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Milton Response 24 [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Milton Response 24

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman was interviewed today by the local National Public Radio affliate for South West Florida, about Lake Okeechobee's water levels and levee safety. USACE is actively monitoring our flood risk and coastal storm risk management projects in the impacted areas throughout our South Atlantic Division. Our number one priority continues to be the life, health, and safety of all who are affected by Hurricane Milton.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 22:08
    Photo ID: 8686649
    VIRIN: 241008-A-AZ289-9171
    Resolution: 4500x3103
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton Response 24 [Image 6 of 6], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Jacksonvilledistrict
    Milton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download