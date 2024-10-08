Hurricane Milton Response 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman was interviewed today by the local National Public Radio affliate for South West Florida, about Lake Okeechobee's water levels and levee safety. USACE is actively monitoring our flood risk and coastal storm risk management projects in the impacted areas throughout our South Atlantic Division. Our number one priority continues to be the life, health, and safety of all who are affected by Hurricane Milton.