    Hurricane Milton Response 24 [Image 5 of 6]

    Hurricane Milton Response 24

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman listens on the phone to his team at the district, about #USACE support for post-storm #Milton on his way to central Florida to preposition before the storm. Our number one priority continues to be the life, health, and safety of all who are affected by Hurricane Milton.

    USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Milton. 80 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected areas. Additionally, 20 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed. #Milton24

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 22:08
    Photo ID: 8686650
    VIRIN: 241008-A-AZ289-9155
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hurricane Milton Response 24 [Image 6 of 6], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Miltonhurricane24

