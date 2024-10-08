Hurricane Milton Response 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman listens on the phone to his team at the district, about #USACE support for post-storm #Milton on his way to central Florida to preposition before the storm. Our number one priority continues to be the life, health, and safety of all who are affected by Hurricane Milton.



USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Milton. 80 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected areas. Additionally, 20 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed. #Milton24