Camp Pendleton Surf Club Surf Competition

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. James Estillore, a Communication Strategy and Operations officer with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, surfs during the Camp Pendleton Surf Club surfing competition at San Onofre State Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2024. The Camp Pendleton Surf Club was established to spread the positive force of surfing to Active Duty service members and Veteran surfers and their families who are stationed aboard Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydni
