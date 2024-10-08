Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Surf Club Surf Competition

    Camp Pendleton Surf Club Surf Competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A member of the Camp Pendleton Surf Club paddles to shore during the Camp Pendleton Surf Club surfing competition at San Onofre State Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2024. The Camp Pendleton Surf Club was established to spread the positive force of surfing to Active Duty service members and Veteran surfers and their families who are stationed aboard Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 19:10
    Photo ID: 8686296
    VIRIN: 241004-M-RF870-1076
    Resolution: 2527x1686
    Size: 372.06 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Camp Pendleton Surf Club Surf Competition, by Cpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Veteran
    Surf
    Active Duty
    Competition
    Marines

