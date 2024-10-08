Camp Pendleton Surf Club Surf Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Skyler Hays, a reconfigurable transportable consolidated automated support system technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, anticipates a wave during the Camp Pendleton Surf Club surfing competition at San Onofre State Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2024. The Camp Pendleton Surf Club was established to spread the positive force of surfing to Active Duty service members and Veteran surfers and their families who are stationed aboard

Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydni Jessee)