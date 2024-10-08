Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EA446_M320 Range [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EA446_M320 Range

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Devyn Adams 

    Digital Media Division

    Staff Sgt. Jaired Brooks from Floyd County, Virginia, representing the U.S. Army Forces Command prepares for a M320 Grenade Launcher Module range for the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devyn Adams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 17:22
    Photo ID: 8686175
    VIRIN: 241006-A-EA446-1096
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EA446_M320 Range [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Devyn Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EA446_M320 Range
    EA446_M320 Range
    EA446_M320 Range
    EA446_M320 Range
    EA446_M320 Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download