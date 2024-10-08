EA446_M320 Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers representing the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad, from left, Spc. Tad Lechman, Sgt. Kewede Nanga, Sgt. Steven Muthart, pose for a photo before a M320 Grenade Launcher Module range for the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devyn Adams)