“Golden Dragon” Soldiers, veterans honor their history during Dragon Heritage Day at Fort Drum

Doug Schmidt, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum curator, spoke with Golden Dragon Soldiers about the importance of appreciating their unit history while making their own within the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI). The 2-14 Infantry Regiment celebrated Dragon Heritage Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at Memorial Park, followed by the traditional Mogadishu Mile run. Afterward, Soldiers participated in leader professional development sessions and the battalion ball. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)