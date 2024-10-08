“Golden Dragon” Soldiers, veterans honor their history during Dragon Heritage Day at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Golden Dragon Soldiers, veterans and family members ran the time-honored Mogadishu Mile at Fort Drum on Oct. 8 to honor the service and sacrifice of 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment Soldiers, and those who died, during the Battle of Mogadishu, Oct. 3-4, 1993, during Operation Restore Hope in Somalia. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)