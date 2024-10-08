Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Golden Dragon” Soldiers, veterans honor their history during Dragon Heritage Day at Fort Drum [Image 5 of 9]

    “Golden Dragon” Soldiers, veterans honor their history during Dragon Heritage Day at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Golden Dragon Soldiers, veterans and family members ran the time-honored Mogadishu Mile at Fort Drum on Oct. 8 to honor the service and sacrifice of 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment Soldiers, and those who died, during the Battle of Mogadishu, Oct. 3-4, 1993, during Operation Restore Hope in Somalia. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, “Golden Dragon” Soldiers, veterans honor their history during Dragon Heritage Day at Fort Drum [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &ldquo;Golden Dragon&rdquo; Soldiers, veterans honor their history during Dragon Heritage Day at Fort Drum

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    2-14th Infantry Regiment
    AMC
    Dragon Heritage Day

