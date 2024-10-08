“Golden Dragon” Soldiers, veterans honor their history during Dragon Heritage Day at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team kicked off Dragon Heritage Day at Fort Drum on Oct. 8 with a wreath-laying ceremony and the traditional Mogadishu Mile run to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia. Dragon Heritage Day is an opportunity for Soldiers to learn and celebrate unit history, connect with veterans and build camaraderie. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)