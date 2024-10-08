NSWAC at Tunnel to Towers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240929-N-LW994-1235 – NEW YORK CITY (Sept. 29, 2024) – A fire marshal from New York City Fire Department Ten House tells his unit’s story from September 11, 2001 to personnel from Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) members were in New York for the Tunnel to Towers memorial race. NSW Center trains the forces that provide maritime special operations capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)