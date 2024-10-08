NSWAC at Tunnel to Towers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240929-N-LW994-1225 – NEW YORK CITY (Sept. 29, 2024) – U.S. Navy Special Warfare members run the Tunnel to Towers race from Queens to Manhattan in memory of the first responders that died September 11, 2001. Naval Special Warfare Center trains the forces that provide maritime special operations capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)