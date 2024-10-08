Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWAC at Tunnel to Towers [Image 1 of 4]

    NSWAC at Tunnel to Towers

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Kerska 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    240929-N-LW994-1219 – NEW YORK CITY (Sept. 29, 2024) – U.S. Navy SEALs run the Tunnel to Towers race from Queens to Manhattan in memory of the first responders that died September 11, 2001. Naval Special Warfare Center trains the forces that provide maritime special operations capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Kerska)

    This work, NSWAC at Tunnel to Towers [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

