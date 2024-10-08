Scott AFB honors Tuskegee Airman in bench unveiling ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bench renamed in the honor of Maj. Lewis J. Lynch, 332nd Fighter Group P-51 Mustang pilot and Tuskegee Airman, on display at Scott Field Heritage Park, on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Oct. 4, 2024. In 1941, the U.S. Army established the Tuskegee Army Airfield in Alabama as part of a program to train African American pilots, recognizing the need for qualified aviators amidst a growing demand for air support in the war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)