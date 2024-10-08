Scott AFB honors Tuskegee Airman in bench unveiling ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The family of Maj. Lewis, J. Lynch, 332nd Fighter Group P-51 Mustang pilot and Tuskegee Airman, unveil a bench renamed in his honor, at Scott Field Heritage Park, on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Oct. 4, 2024. During World War II, the Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American pilots to serve in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)