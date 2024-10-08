Scott AFB honors Tuskegee Airman in bench unveiling ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Robin and David Lynch, the children of Maj. Lewis J. Lynch, 332nd Fighter Group P-51 Mustang pilot and Tuskegee Airman, deliver remarks during a bench unveiling ceremony in their father’s honor, at Scott Field Heritage Park, on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Oct. 4, 2024. Throughout their service, the Tuskegee Airmen flew numerous combat missions, piloting aircraft like the P-51 Mustang, and earned a distinguished reputation by destroying over 250 enemy aircraft during their deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)