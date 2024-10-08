Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scott AFB honors Tuskegee Airman in bench unveiling ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Scott AFB honors Tuskegee Airman in bench unveiling ceremony

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class DeQuan Simmons 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Robin and David Lynch, the children of Maj. Lewis J. Lynch, 332nd Fighter Group P-51 Mustang pilot and Tuskegee Airman, deliver remarks during a bench unveiling ceremony in their father’s honor, at Scott Field Heritage Park, on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Oct. 4, 2024. Throughout their service, the Tuskegee Airmen flew numerous combat missions, piloting aircraft like the P-51 Mustang, and earned a distinguished reputation by destroying over 250 enemy aircraft during their deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 11:23
    Photo ID: 8685082
    VIRIN: 241004-F-YI895-2441
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.84 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scott AFB honors Tuskegee Airman in bench unveiling ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scott AFB honors Tuskegee Airman in bench unveiling ceremony
    Scott AFB honors Tuskegee Airman in bench unveiling ceremony
    Scott AFB honors Tuskegee Airman in bench unveiling ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Scott AFB honors Tuskegee Airman in bench unveiling ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    332nd Fighter Group
    Maj. Lewis J. Lynch
    Scott Field Heritage Air Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download