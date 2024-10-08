Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC, Philippines (October 7, 2024) Military personnel from participating nations dance at a Philippine Navy hosted reception for Sama Sama 2024, aboard Philippine Navy landing platform dock BRP Tarlac (LD 601) Oct. 7, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)