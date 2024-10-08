Sama Sama 2024 Philippine Navy Reception aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC, Philippines (October 7, 2024) Filipino students perform a cultural dance during a Philippine Navy hosted reception for Sama Sama 2024, on the flight deck of the Philippine Navy landing platform dock BRP Tarlac (LD 601) Oct. 7, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)