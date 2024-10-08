Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Aircraft Fuel Systems specialists from the 171st Maintenance Group, Pennsylvania Air National Guard diagnose a fuel leak in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft Oct. 3, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The KC-135 can transfer up to 200,000 pounds of fuel while in the air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8684855
    VIRIN: 241003-Z-OK627-1019
    Resolution: 3926x3141
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Typical Day at the 171st ARW [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    KC-135
    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download