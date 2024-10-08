Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard sits on the flight line Oct. 3, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The KC-135 can transfer up to 200,000 pounds of fuel while in the air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8684850
    VIRIN: 241003-Z-OK627-1001
    Resolution: 4437x3550
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Typical Day at the 171st ARW [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW
    A Typical Day at the 171st ARW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    KC-135
    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download