A Typical Day at the 171st ARW

A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard sits on the flight line Oct. 3, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The KC-135 can transfer up to 200,000 pounds of fuel while in the air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)