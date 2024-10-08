A Typical Day at the 171st ARW

A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard sits on the flight line Oct. 3, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The KC-135 can transfer up to 200,000 pounds of fuel while in the air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
|10.03.2024
|10.08.2024 09:51
|8684852
|241003-Z-OK627-1010
|3861x2574
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
