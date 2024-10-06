Young Bong Yu, known in Korea as the first KATUSA tells his story at Daegu, South Korea, September 4, 2024. Yu told the public affairs team of the 2ID/RUCD his experience as being one of the first members of the KATUSA program during the Korean War (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Mingyu Ju)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8684484
|VIRIN:
|240904-O-RE750-5922
|Resolution:
|4277x6416
|Size:
|10.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 74 years of the KATUSA program [Image 2 of 2], by Mingyu Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
74 years of the KATUSA program
No keywords found.