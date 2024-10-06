Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    74 years of the KATUSA program [Image 2 of 2]

    74 years of the KATUSA program

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Mingyu Ju 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Young Bong Yu, known in Korea as the first KATUSA tells his story at Daegu, South Korea, September 4, 2024. Yu told the public affairs team of the 2ID/RUCD his experience as being one of the first members of the KATUSA program during the Korean War (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Mingyu Ju)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 08:31
    Photo ID: 8684484
    VIRIN: 240904-O-RE750-5922
    Resolution: 4277x6416
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    2ID
    KATUSA
    7ID
    FIRSTKATUSA

