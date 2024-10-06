74 years of the KATUSA program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Young Bong Yu, known in Korea as the first KATUSA tells his story at Daegu, South Korea, September 4, 2024. Yu told the public affairs team of the 2ID/RUCD his experience as being one of the first members of the KATUSA program during the Korean War (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Mingyu Ju)